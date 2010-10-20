Baby Danger: Graco recalls strollers in wake of infant strangula - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Baby Danger: Graco recalls strollers in wake of infant strangulation deaths

(WOIO) - The Graco Quattro Tour strollers made before November 2006 and Metrolite strollers made before July 2007 can allow a child to be trapped between the tray and the seat and strangle.

They were involved in the deaths of four children between 2003 and 2005, before a larger opening was required in 2008.

Consumers don't need to return the stroller, and can get a free repair kit offered by Graco.

Models included in the recall are:

Quattro Stroller
$100-$190
Distributed Between
Nov 2002 – Dec 2007		Quattro Stroller Travel System
$200-$250
Distributed Between
Oct 2002 – Oct 2007		MetroLite Stroller
$90-$190
Distributed Between
Nov 2000 – Dec 2007		MetroLite Travel System
$190-$250
Distributed Between
Dec 2000 – June 2005
35735
35759
7111ASB
7111BKW
7111CLN
7111CUN
7111DIA
7111HEA
7111HIG
7111LAG
7111KSH
7112CNP
7112MTR
7113CJR
7113CMR
7113COT
7119GGG
7119WSR
7121MAY
7125QST
7126RNS
7127LEG
7132RXY
7134SMB
7138RNS		 35760
7411ATR
7411BGN
7411BGN2
7411BLB
7411KBK
7411KBK2
7411LV
7411MCH
7411MCH2
7411MLY
7411MLY2
7419LIM
7419LIM2
7419OWD2
7B00BDA
7B00DRB
7B00KAS
7B01MNS
7B03CST2
7B03LTC2
7B03TFE2		 1104
1240
6110DW
6110F3
6110S7
6110TS7
6111FKB
6111VIN
6113SCR
6114HAV
6114JAM
6114LAG
6114NGS
6116NRF
6120SHL
6121CJG
6121CNP
6121GGG
6121MTR
6123EME
6124LRD
6125SMB
6J01DAI
6J01HRL
6J03RIT
6J04JEN
6J05MIN		 1070
7000KSB
7308DEL
7308DEL2
7308DEL4
7308TYR
7308TYR2
7406PLT
7408MRT
7409GRG
7410CON
7413CML
7413MRN
C7413CML

NOTE: Quattro and MetroLite strollers ending with the number 3 are NOT affected by this recall.

The strollers were sold at AAFES, Babies R Us, Burlington Coat Factory, Fred Meyer, Kmart, Meijers, Navy Exchange, Sears, Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide between November 2000 and December 2007 for between $90 and $190 for the strollers, and between $190 and $250 for travel systems.

The strollers were manufactured in China.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Graco for a free repair kit. To order a repair kit, contact Graco toll-free at (877) 828-4046 anytime, or visit the firm's website at www.gracobaby.com. Consumers can continue use of the stroller as a "travel system." When the stroller is used with the infant car seat, the entrapment and strangulation hazards posed by the space gap are not present.

For additional information, consumers can contact Graco at (800) 345-4109 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

