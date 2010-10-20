Baby Danger: Graco recalls strollers in wake of infant strangulation deaths

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - The Graco Quattro Tour strollers made before November 2006 and Metrolite strollers made before July 2007 can allow a child to be trapped between the tray and the seat and strangle.

They were involved in the deaths of four children between 2003 and 2005, before a larger opening was required in 2008.

Consumers don't need to return the stroller, and can get a free repair kit offered by Graco.

Models included in the recall are:

Quattro Stroller

$100-$190

Distributed Between

Nov 2002 – Dec 2007 Quattro Stroller Travel System

$200-$250

Distributed Between

Oct 2002 – Oct 2007 MetroLite Stroller

$90-$190

Distributed Between

Nov 2000 – Dec 2007 MetroLite Travel System

$190-$250

Distributed Between

Dec 2000 – June 2005 35735

35759

7111ASB

7111BKW

7111CLN

7111CUN

7111DIA

7111HEA

7111HIG

7111LAG

7111KSH

7112CNP

7112MTR

7113CJR

7113CMR

7113COT

7119GGG

7119WSR

7121MAY

7125QST

7126RNS

7127LEG

7132RXY

7134SMB

7138RNS 35760

7411ATR

7411BGN

7411BGN2

7411BLB

7411KBK

7411KBK2

7411LV

7411MCH

7411MCH2

7411MLY

7411MLY2

7419LIM

7419LIM2

7419OWD2

7B00BDA

7B00DRB

7B00KAS

7B01MNS

7B03CST2

7B03LTC2

7B03TFE2 1104

1240

6110DW

6110F3

6110S7

6110TS7

6111FKB

6111VIN

6113SCR

6114HAV

6114JAM

6114LAG

6114NGS

6116NRF

6120SHL

6121CJG

6121CNP

6121GGG

6121MTR

6123EME

6124LRD

6125SMB

6J01DAI

6J01HRL

6J03RIT

6J04JEN

6J05MIN 1070

7000KSB

7308DEL

7308DEL2

7308DEL4

7308TYR

7308TYR2

7406PLT

7408MRT

7409GRG

7410CON

7413CML

7413MRN

C7413CML

NOTE: Quattro and MetroLite strollers ending with the number 3 are NOT affected by this recall. Quattro and MetroLite strollers ending with the number 3 are NOT affected by this recall.

The strollers were sold at AAFES, Babies R Us, Burlington Coat Factory, Fred Meyer, Kmart, Meijers, Navy Exchange, Sears, Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide between November 2000 and December 2007 for between $90 and $190 for the strollers, and between $190 and $250 for travel systems.

The strollers were manufactured in China.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Graco for a free repair kit. To order a repair kit, contact Graco toll-free at (877) 828-4046 anytime, or visit the firm's website at www.gracobaby.com. Consumers can continue use of the stroller as a "travel system." When the stroller is used with the infant car seat, the entrapment and strangulation hazards posed by the space gap are not present.

For additional information, consumers can contact Graco at (800) 345-4109 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

