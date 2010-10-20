Lewd Lesson: Former teacher cops plea before sexual battery trial begins

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A former teacher cops a plea on the same day his sexual battery trial was to begin.

Christopher Thomas pleaded no contest to sending dirty text and pictures to a number of 14-year-old students.

The 31-year-old also performed sex acts on one of his victims.

Thomas - who used to teach at Wiley Middle School in University Heights - pleaded no contest to 37 felonies.

He will be sentenced November 17th.

