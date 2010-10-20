Tap Out: Student passes out at school after playing a "game"

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

MASSILLON, OH (WOIO) - Tap out. The choking game. Blackout. Whatever you want to call out. It's a game all parents should know about. It's a game all children should know comes with potentially deadly consequences.

A Massillon student learned the hard way.

Earlier this month, sixth-grader Brock Miller played the tap out game.

13 year old Brock allowed one of his classmates at school to put him in a chokehold and Brock had to resist as long as he could.

Brock ended up passing out and having a seizure.

He knows now he never should have played the game.

Brock's mom, Michelle Leno wants to get out the word about the dangers of these games.

To find out more information about the game and end it altogether email stampouttapout@yahoo.com.

