Way Overdue: Suspects in 2008 cold case murder finally behind bars

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - 19 Action News rolling for new developments in the case of three people charged with a cold case murder, but not under arrest until now.

Accused triggerman Brandon Beckwith is now sitting in jail along with Michael Hall. Both of whom are facing murder charges in the death of Eric Copley.

The third person involved in Copley's death - Sharvaise Robinson - did not show up for court on Wednesday. The Feds and Sheriff's Deputies say no one is looking for her, 19 Action News is still waiting to hear back from Cleveland Police.

Eric Copley was murdered in 2008. Prosecutors believe Beckwith, Hall and Robinson lured him to a house on the city's Eastside were he was robbed and fatally shot.

19 Action News found Beckwith at home last week. He'd been indicted, but the court system didn't have him picked up. The county quickly put out an arrest warrant and he was hauled off to jail.

Beckwith pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Wednesday and will be held without bond. The same thing for Hall, who had also been charged in Copley's murder, but remained a free man until last week.

Adding to the urgency to bring these suspects in, Cuyahoga County Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.