Thursday Morning Headlines

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A much cooler day on tap for your Thursday, as temperatures will struggle to hit the 50-degree mark!

Jenn and Jason are hard at work on your forecast right now. Check out your Ford First Alert Forecast HERE for complete details. And, oh yeah, don't forget that jacket before heading out the door this chilly fall morning.

You definitely want to check out real-time road conditions before hitting the open road.

Here are just a few stories we are working on this hour.

A man is rushed to the hospital after taking a bullet to the head in Cleveland overnight. Details on the victim as police search for the triggerman.

Yea, baby! Talk about a huge first win! The Cavaliers beat Boston last night, 95-87. We'll take a look back at the sweetest shots in less than 15 minutes. Lewho??

The video is breathtaking. Children playing with bears cubs, lions, even dangerous snakes, seen in footage not taped in a zoo, but recorded in local homes! Watch The Animal Next Door - Tonight on 19 Action News at 11PM.

