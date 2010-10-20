Cleveland Heights Police Chief to retire

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Police Chief Martin G. Lentz is retiring in December after 51 years as a member of the Cleveland Heights police force - 36 of those years as the Chief.

"Chief Lentz has been a dedicated and innovative leader for our city," stated Mayor Edward J. Kelley. "The City Council and the citizens are grateful for his devotion 'to protect and to serve' our community."

City Manager Robert C. Downey has announced the appointment of Captain Jeff Robertson as Chief of Police upon the retirement of Chief Lentz. "Captain Jeff Robertson represents the very best in the leadership and innovation that we as a community have come to expect in our Police Chief," said Downey. "I am confident that Captain Robertson will continue to uphold the high standards set by Chief Lentz for our police department."

Robertson, a 29-year member of the force, has had a variety of duties during his career.

Beginning as a Basic Patrol Officer in 1981, Robertson moved up through the various ranks and was promoted to Captain in 2009. The son and grandson of police officers, Robertson is known to be a dedicated officer with attention to detail and to open communication between the police and the residents.

Robertson stated, "I will be honored to serve as Police Chief for the Cleveland Heights community and look forward to continuing the tradition of excellent police services."

