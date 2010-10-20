Jay Z and Beyonce expecting baby #1

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Looks like Jay Z didn't to put a condom on it.

The hit rapper and his R&B wife are reportedly expecting their first child in the Spring.

Beyonce was said to be shocked but very happy when she found out because they hadn't planned for a baby just yet.

According to a source, "B" wanted to finish her album and do another world tour first.

The 29-year old singer wed her hubby in a private ceremony in 2008.

According to Us Magazine, Beyonce is in her first trimester.

