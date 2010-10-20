Jay Z and Beyonce expecting baby #1

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Looks like Jay Z didn't to put a condom on it.
The hit rapper and his R&B wife are reportedly expecting their first child in the Spring.
Beyonce was said to be shocked but very happy when she found out because they hadn't planned for a baby just yet.
According to a source, "B" wanted to finish her album and do another world tour first.
The 29-year old singer wed her hubby in a private ceremony in 2008.
According to Us Magazine, Beyonce is in her first trimester.
©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.