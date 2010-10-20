Hard Hitter: Former football player and doctors weigh in on the big hits

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We've seen the players and the league's stance on helmet to helmet hits, but what do medical experts say?

19 Action News wants to know if Sunday's hit Josh Cribbs or Mohamed Massaquoi took was any harder than the ones Browns great "Bam-Bam" Ambrose put on guys when he was playing?

Here's what we found out: Helmet to helmet hits will be met with much stiffer penalties starting this Sunday. Another thing, the health effects of concussions may not be really known until years later, that's why doctors say, take it easy and former Browns Linebacker Judge Ambrose says play by the rules.

"Kinda got to get the rules of engagement straight here for everybody so as to avoid injury," Judge Ambrose.

We know that's easier said than done. Mainly because there are bragging rights for knocking the crap out of an opponent but these helmet to helmet hits are dangerous.

"Coming up through the game over the years we were taught basically that your helmet was your best weapon."

Dick Ambrose, who is now a judge, says the human skull hasn't grown any thicker, but players have changed a lot.

"Today players are bigger, faster, stronger than they were in my era. The hits do seem to be more vicious."

And doctor's agree.

"So if you get a hit here on this side , you not only get a contusion here but the brain on the only side sloshes against the hard skull and you get an opposite damage on the other side. So it's sort of like a double hit," Dr. Michael De Georgia.

Judge Ambrose says the league has to use rules that have been in place for years now.

"I think suspension is the rule for about three years but there have been no suspension in those three years. It's not being enforced. That's the league's problem and it needs to get the word out to the officiating crews. Better coaching, rules changes and player abiding by those changes is really going to be the only answer I see."

Expect more suspensions and bigger fines for players who refuse to play by the rules. Judge Ambrose says he couldn't believe no flag was thrown when James Harrison of the Steelers hit Mohamed Massaquoi knocking him out of the game. He's not the only one.

