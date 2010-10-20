Get Shot: Flu shot clinics in Lakewood

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - The Lakewood Department of Human Services-Division of Aging and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health will be offering seasonal flu shots on the following dates:

· Tuesday, October 26, 2010

9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Fedor Manor, 12400 Madison Ave.

· Thursday, November 4, 2010

2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Woman's Club Pavilion, Lakewood Park

Reservations are recommended for all clinics. Individuals may call (216) 226-0611 between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday to make a reservation.

The cost of the flu shot is $30 for those without Medicare Part B or for those enrolled in a Medicare HMO. Insurance reimbursement forms will be available for individuals with a Medicare HMO or other private insurance.. Reimbursement depends on your individual coverage benefits. Please bring all medical insurance cards or other documentation to the flu shot clinic.

There will be separate pediatric flu shot clinics for individuals under the age of 18. Please call the Cuyahoga County Board of Health at 216-201-2041 for more information on these clinics.

