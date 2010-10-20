Accused murderer sentenced to life after pleading guilty

James Watters plead guilty to murder Monday. He was then sentenced to life, with the possibility of parole after 29 years.

Watters of Cleveland had been locked up, accused in the October 8,2010 homicide of Tracey Collins.

Cops say Watters and Collins were talking in the 12000 block of Parkhill Avenue on Cleveland's east side when Watters pulled a gun and shot Collins.

According to witnesses Collins fell to the ground and Watters walked over to him and shot him again.

After shooting Watters ran off and had been missing until he was picked up about two weeks after the deadly shooting.

