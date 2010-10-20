HUD and DOT award more than $3.2 million to create livable communities in Ohio

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - In an unprecedented collaboration between two federal agencies, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) today jointly awarded more than $3.2 million to help stimulate a new generation of sustainable and livable communities in Ohio, connect housing, employment and economic development with transportation and other infrastructure improvements. The joint HUD-DOT funding will support 62 local and regional partnerships seeking to create a more holistic and integrated approach to connecting affordable housing, job opportunities and transportation corridors.

"Today two federal agencies come together to produce a win-win for local communities around the country," said HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan. "We're helping local and regional planners connect all the dots in their efforts to make their communities more sustainable and livable. These grants will help communities to hit on all cylinders, producing more affordable housing near good jobs and commercial centers which will help to reduce our energy consumption and increase competitiveness."

DOT Secretary Ray LaHood said, "With the investments HUD and DOT are making today, we are strengthening neighborhoods by connecting housing with affordable and sustainable transportation choices. This is a win-win for people who live in these communities because they will have travel options to better serve them."

"We're working to make Ohio's cities more livable in order to attract new businesses and improve the quality of life for all residents," Sen. Sherrod Brown said. "These community Challenge and Planning grants will help to breathe new life into older neighborhoods in Cincinnati and Columbus, making our communities places where people want to live and work – places that can attract and retain our home-grown people."

"All too often, Central Ohio's families are forced to choose between the health of their families and the health of their finances. The investments announced today by the Department of Housing and Urban Development will improve the availability of nutritious food in our community so that the health and well being of Ohio families is not compromised because of a crisis they did not cause," said Congresswoman Mary Jo Kilroy.

HUD is awarding $40 million in new Sustainable Community Challenge Grants to help support local planning designed to integrate affordable housing, good jobs and public transportation. Meanwhile, DOT is awarding nearly $28 million in TIGER (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery) II Planning Grants to implement localized plans that ultimately lead to projects that integrate transportation, housing and economic development.

HUD is awarding the following grants in Ohio:

The City of Cincinnati will be awarded $2,400,000. Cincinnati will update its Unified Development Code to reflect the goals of the Comprehensive Plan, currently under development. The Code will designate more land area for higher density and mixed-use development through inclusionary development-by-right regulations. The Code will also include a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) and Form-Based Code, incorporate the principles of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, incorporate LEED-ND, include airport overlays, and establish site plan reviews. The project will undertake a demonstration project of TOD and inclusionary zoning regulations with the development of a new $128 million street car route. Two other demonstration projects will be undertaken in conjunction with Metropolitan Sewer District planning efforts to incorporate brownfield development and capitalize on green infrastructure investments.

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission will be awarded $864,989. The plan will remedy the lack of access to fresh food in Weinland Park by integrating a local food system into the community. The plan will integrate a number of projects: new community gardens on foreclosed vacant and abandoned properties, a neighborhood food campus for food distribution and classes in food production and entrepreneurship, transportation planning, and the creation of a "healthy food team." Activities include research into best practices in urban agriculture, environment site analysis, design development, and transportation and mobility plans. The Planning Commission and its partners will also develop a curriculum tailored to urban gardening and entrepreneurship.

HUD's Sustainable Communities Challenge Grants will foster reform and reduce barriers to achieving affordable, economically vital and sustainable communities. These funds will be used by communities, large and small, to address local challenges to integrating transportation and housing. When these activities are done in conjunction with transportation projects, they can greatly increase the

TIGER II Planning Grants will prepare or design surface transportation projects that would be eligible for funding under the TIGER II Discretionary Grant program. These projects include highways, bridges, transit, railways, ports or bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

Rather than require applicants to navigate two separate grant application procedures that might be on different timelines and with different requirements, HUD and DOT joined their two new discretionary planning programs to create one point of entry to federal resources for local, innovative sustainable community planning projects.

The Community Challenge grants compliment the 45 Sustainable Communities Regional Grants announced last week by HUD. The Challenge Grants help to support local communities seeking to integrate housing, transportation, and environmental strategies that will enhance local economic development, provide greater housing and transportation choices, and develop long-range visions for how they want their community to grow.

The new HUD-DOT program also builds on the Partnership for Sustainable Communities, an innovative new interagency collaboration, launched by President Obama in June 2009, between the Department of Transportation (DOT), the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Guided by six Livability Principles, the Partnership is designed to remove the traditional federal government silos that exist between departments and strategically target the agencies' transportation, land use, environmental, housing and community development resources to provide communities the resources they need to build more livable, sustainable communities.

