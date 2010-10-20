Race Card?: Pepper Pike police accused of racial profiling

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

PEPPER PIKE, OH (WOIO) - First the NAACP and now city council. Both organizations are now getting involved in a September 23rd incident where Pepper Pike police reportedly pulled a gun on a high school student.

The 16-year old Orange football player was walking door to door attempting to sell discount cards for his team when a neighbor called 911 stating the teen looked suspicious.

That call prompted four police officers to respond. The teen didn't run but cops pulled a gun on him anyway.

His mother believes racial profiling played a role in the incident and people who showed up at Wednesday night's city council meeting in Pepper Pike agree.

Residents hope the city and the police department will look at their procedures and processes and at least review what happened on September 23rd.



Pepper Pike residents say this incident wasn't the first time something like this happened.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.