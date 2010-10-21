Brake!: Toyota recalls 1.5 million vehicles

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Toyota Motor Corporation announced on Thursday a recall of 1.5 million vehicles over possible brake fluid leaks and fuel pump malfunctions.

Toyota USA said the U.S. recall involves replacement of a brake master cylinder seal on some 740,000 cars and sport-utility vehicles.

The cars in question include the 2005-2006 Avalon, the 2006 Highlander and several Lexus models. Owners will be notified by mail beginning next month.

The company says no accidents have been reported. Customers can get free repairs at the dealer.

This is just the latest in a series of recalls for the Japanese automaker during the past year.

