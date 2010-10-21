Fatal Crash: Akron woman succumbs to injures sustained in two-car accident

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the traffic death of Antoineen Gordon, a 28-year-old female from Akron.

On October 18th at approximately 8:25AM, Gordon was driving a vehicle when she struck another vehicle at the intersection of E. Cuyahoga Falls Avenue and North Main Street in Akron.

Gordon was transported to Akron General Medical Center where she later died from her injuries on October 20th at 2:05 pm.

