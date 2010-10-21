Lake County flu shot clinics

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LAKE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Lake County General Health District recommends a yearly seasonal flu vaccine as an important step in protecting against seasonal flu. The seasonal flu vaccine protects against the three seasonal viruses, including H1N1, which research suggests will be most common this year.

Lake County residents have opportunities to get a seasonal flu shot from their personal physician, local drug stores, urgent care centers and community clinics. The Lake County General Health District is offering the seasonal flu vaccine at the locations listed below.

Call and register at the flu clinic you wish to attend:

DATE/TIME LOCATION CALL TO REGISTER October 25 Monday 9:30 am – 11:00 am PERRY SENIOR CENTER 2800 Perry Park Road Perry, Ohio 44081 Perry Sr. Ctr. 259-3772 November 2 Tuesday 9:30 am – 11:30 am WICKLIFFE SENIOR CENTER 900 Worden Road Wickliffe, Ohio 44092 Wickliffe Sr. Ctr. 373-5015 November 3 Wednesday 9:30 am – 11:00 am MADISON SENIOR CENTER 2938 Hubbard Road Madison, Ohio 44057 Madison Sr. Ctr. 428-6664 November 9 Tuesday 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm WILLOUGHBY SENIOR CENTER 38032 Brown Avenue Willoughby, Ohio 44094 Willoughby Sr. Ctr. 951-2832 November 16 Tuesday 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm KIRTLAND SENIOR CENTER 7900 Chardon Road Kirtland, Ohio 44094 Kirtland Sr. Ctr. 256-4711 November 23 Tuesday 9:30 am – 11:00 am WILLOUGHBY HILLS CITY HALL 35405 Chardon Road Willoughby Hills, Ohio 44094 City Hall 946-1234 November 23 Tuesday 1:30 – 3:00 pm EASTLAKE SENIOR CENTER 1580 East 332nd Street Eastlake, Ohio 44095 Eastlake Sr. Ctr. 975-4268 November 30 Tuesday 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm LAKE CO GEN HEALTH DISTRICT 33 Mill Street Painesville, Ohio 44077 LCGHD 350-2554

IMPORTANT: The Lake County General Health District can only bill traditional Medicare Part B. If Medicare Part B is not your primary insurance (if you have any Medicare Advantage Plan such as, but not restricted to Kaiser, Anthem, Aetna, Senior Advantage, Humana, etc.), you will be asked to pay the fee of $22.00 for the vaccine.

For information on other seasonal flu clinics in Lake County and throughout Ohio, please visit www.lcghd.org.