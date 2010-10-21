Lake County flu shot clinics - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Lake County flu shot clinics

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LAKE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Lake County General Health District recommends a yearly seasonal flu vaccine as an important step in protecting against seasonal flu.  The seasonal flu vaccine protects against the three seasonal viruses, including H1N1, which research suggests will be most common this year. 

Lake County residents have opportunities to get a seasonal flu shot from their personal physician, local drug stores, urgent care centers and community clinics.  The Lake County General Health District is offering the seasonal flu vaccine at the locations listed below. 

Call and register at the flu clinic you wish to attend:

DATE/TIME

LOCATION

CALL TO REGISTER

October 25

Monday

9:30 am – 11:00 am

PERRY SENIOR CENTER

2800 Perry Park Road

Perry, Ohio 44081

Perry Sr. Ctr.               259-3772

November 2

Tuesday

9:30 am – 11:30 am

WICKLIFFE SENIOR CENTER

900 Worden Road

Wickliffe, Ohio 44092

Wickliffe Sr. Ctr.        373-5015

November 3

Wednesday

9:30 am – 11:00 am

MADISON SENIOR CENTER

2938 Hubbard Road

Madison, Ohio 44057

Madison Sr. Ctr.         428-6664

November 9

Tuesday

1:30 pm – 3:00 pm

WILLOUGHBY SENIOR CENTER

38032 Brown Avenue

Willoughby, Ohio 44094

Willoughby Sr. Ctr.    951-2832

November 16

Tuesday

1:30 pm – 3:00 pm

KIRTLAND SENIOR CENTER

7900 Chardon Road

Kirtland, Ohio 44094

Kirtland Sr. Ctr.          256-4711

November 23

Tuesday

9:30 am – 11:00 am

WILLOUGHBY HILLS CITY HALL

35405 Chardon Road

Willoughby Hills, Ohio 44094

City Hall                     946-1234

November 23

Tuesday

1:30 – 3:00 pm

EASTLAKE SENIOR CENTER

1580 East 332nd Street

Eastlake, Ohio 44095

Eastlake Sr. Ctr.          975-4268

 

November 30

Tuesday

3:30 pm – 5:00 pm

LAKE CO GEN HEALTH DISTRICT

33 Mill Street

Painesville, Ohio 44077

LCGHD                      350-2554

 

IMPORTANT: The Lake County General Health District can only bill traditional Medicare Part B.     If Medicare Part B is not your primary insurance (if you have any Medicare Advantage Plan such as, but not restricted to Kaiser, Anthem, Aetna, Senior Advantage, Humana, etc.), you will be asked to pay the fee of $22.00 for the vaccine.  

For information on other seasonal flu clinics in Lake County and throughout Ohio, please visit www.lcghd.org.

Powered by Frankly