Not So Fast: Teenage girl helps cops nab brazen burglary suspect

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - A quick-thinking teenage girl helped cops cuff and stuff a brazen burglary suspect Monday afternoon in Ashtabula Township.

It happened in the 1200 block of Garrison Road around noon.

A 13-year-old girl called the cops after someone broke into her house. The teen locked herself in her bedroom while waiting for help. She remained on the line with dispatchers until officers arrived on scene.

After the girl was safely removed from the home, officials entered and found the suspect - 47-year-old Lewis G. Roskevitch - hiding in a bedroom closet under some clothes. He had a screwdriver in his pocket and several items belonging to the homeowner stashed inside a bag.

Roskevitch was faces charges of aggravated burglary, possession of criminal tools and theft.

19 Action News has learned he is also a suspect in four other burglaries. In one of those crimes, an 86-year-old was inside her home when Roskevitch allegedly broke in.

