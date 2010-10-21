White Lie: Kent Police determine attempted abduction of little girl did not occur

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

KENT, OH (WOIO) - Kent Police investigating the reported attempted child abduction on Oct. 6th in the Silver Meadows neighborhood have concluded that the report was unfounded. Investigators concluded definitively that the incident did not occur as originally reported to police, and that there was in fact no attempted abduction.

The department wants to reassure Kent residents that they take all reports of crimes against children seriously and investigate them vigorously. They are also aware of parents' heightened concerns in light of the initial report, and so are relieved to report in this case that there was no crime committed and no actual danger to the children of the neighborhood.

KPD encourages parents to remain vigilant in ensuring the safety of their children and to immediately report all suspicious people and behaviors to police.

KPD wishes to acknowledge the assistance of the alleged victim's family and the cooperation of the Kent City Schools in resolving the investigation.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.