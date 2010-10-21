43 Forum: One-on-one with Cleveland city council member - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

43 Forum: One-on-one with Cleveland city council member

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (11/07/10) - Host, Harry Boomer sits down with Cleveland's Ward 9 councilman, Kevin Conwell on this week's 43 Forum.  Conwell talks about everything from politics to public safety and everything he's doing to make a difference in Cleveland.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly