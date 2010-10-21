Pure Evil: Suspect in 1982 cold case rape, murder finally behind bars

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 57-year-old man was arraigned on Thursday for a horrific crime he allegedly committed in June of 1982.

Richard Wilson is charged with murdering 42-year-old Mary Ann Finegan and shooting and raping her 38-year-old friend.

Both women were in a car at West 6th and St. Clair that summer when they were attacked.

The crimes remained unsolved until the prosecutors office cold case unit re-opened the case in 2009.

Wilson pled not guilty in court Thursday. The judge ordered him held without bond.

Wilson does face the death penalty if convicted.

