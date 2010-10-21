Get to Work: Cleveland State's annual fall career fair is today

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland State University's Career Services Center is hosting its 23rd Annual Fall Career Fair today until 2 p.m. in the University's Woodling Gym at 2451 Euclid Avenue. Parking is available off of Chester Avenue east bound near CSU's Recreation center.

The fair is free and open to the public. It will offer an opportunity to meet with representatives from a variety of fields for college students, recent graduates and current professionals. Last year, more than 100 employers attended the fair with career opportunities from top corporations, small businesses, government agencies, school systems, hospitals and social services agencies.

Attendees are encouraged to bring resumes and wear business attire. For more information, please visit the Cleveland State University Career Services Center website HERE.

