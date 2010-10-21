Memorial fund set up to help the family of murdered Warrensville Heights graduate

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Warrensville Heights High School Alumni Association has set up a memorial fund to assist the family of Kevin Ghee.

The 25-year-old was stabbed to death outside the Earth Nightclub in The Flats. Ghee was downtown to celebrate his birthday when witnesses say he got into a fight with 33-year-old Clifton Robinson and 31-year-old Lydia Nord.

Robinson has been charged with one count of aggravated murder.

Ghee is a 2004 graduate of Warrensville Heights High School.

The young father's funeral will be Monday, October 25th at The Word Church in Warrensville Heights, Ohio. The wake is at 9:30am and the funeral is at 10am.

Donations are being accepted at any Citizens Bank branch, (The Kevin Ghee Memorial Fund) as well as through our Facebook page.

