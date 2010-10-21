Great Catch: Parma Heights Police help U.S. Marshals nab a wanted fugitive

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

PARMA HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Another wanted fugitive is off the streets.

Omar Williams was arrested early Thursday morning in Parma Heights, Ohio.

The 29-year old was wanted on charges of homicide stemming from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office in Florida.

On April 4, 2008, Williams is alleged to have shot and killed Anthony Flagler at close range in front of numerous eye witnesses and then calmly walked away. The shooting was part of a drug related incident.

The U.S. Marshals in Orlando picked up the case and based upon their investigation, were able to determine that Williams fled the state of Florida and went to the Rochester, New York area to hide with family members.

It was believed that Williams was actively commuting between New York and Ohio on a regular basis making it difficult to put Williams in a specific place.

At approximately 7:30 am Thursday morning, officers from the Parma Heights Police Department went to an apartment building located on the 11000 block of Huffman Avenue in Parma Heights to speak with an associate of Williams.

Upon arriving at the location and speaking with this individual it became clear that Williams was hiding within the apartment. A perimeter was set up around the building as the officers attempted to make entry in the apartment.

Williams to the officers a short time later without incident.

Prior to the shooting in Florida, Williams was convicted on two counts of attempted murder in a separate drug related matter in Rochester and received a jail sentence of six years. Following his release from prison Williams was placed on state parole for a period of five years which was eventually transferred to the state of Florida when Williams relocated there.

Williams violated his parole by being involved in the shooting in Florida.

Williams is currently awaiting extradition back to Florida to face his pending criminal allegations.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a known fugitive is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at: 1-866-4-WANTED. Callers may remain anonymous.