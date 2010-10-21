Heist: Lorain bank robber on the loose

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - Police in Lorain are investigating a bank robbery which occurred at First Federal Savings of Lorain on E. 42nd Street.

Investigators said the female suspect entered the bank and approached a teller with a demand note.

According to reports, no weapon was ever shown.

The suspect took off and its not known how much money she got away with.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the FBI, Lorain Police or Crime Stoppers.

