Unsolved: Meeting concerning Huron Hospital Trauma Center ends with no agreement

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The fight to save the trauma center at Cleveland Clinic's Huron Hospital is continuing.

Earlier this week the Cleveland Clinic announced plans to close the trauma center at Huron Hospital and take cases to Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights.

Complaints immediately began pouring in that the closing will make response times too long.

Mayor Jackson, Mayor Norton and Congresswoman Fudge met with hospital officials on Thursday to discuss the situation.

Following the meeting this statement was released:

This morning Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, Mayor Frank G. Jackson and Mayor Gary Norton met with Dr. Delos "Toby" Cosgrove and other Cleveland Clinic officials at Cleveland City Hall to discuss the continuation of Level II Trauma Service at Huron Hospital. Although we had a good discussion, it did not resolve the following areas of great concern and therefore no agreement was reached.

The concerns are as follows:

1. Postponement of the decision to eliminate Level II Trauma Service at Huron Hospital;

2. The continuation of Level II Trauma Service regardless of the reaccreditation process;

3. Convening the stakeholders from The Cleveland Clinic and Metro Health Hospital and the cities of Cleveland and East Cleveland to discuss the issue of Trauma Service in Cleveland, East Cleveland and the Region; and

4. We are also concerned about the future of Huron Hospital in the Cleveland Clinic Health System.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.