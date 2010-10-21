Stumped?: Never fear, Action News is here with the hottest Halloween costumes

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You know how it goes, you get invited to a Halloween party and you have no clue what to wear. So 19 Action News ventured out in search of the hottest costumes for 2010.

This year there are more than ever before and according to the store manager at Factory card & Party Outlet, pop culture is leaving its imprint on the Halloween costume choices.

"We have Lady Gaga and Jersey Shore those are widely popular this year. Everybody wants to come in and get those and dress up like their favorite pop culture reality TV type character," Joseph Soworowski.

Soworowski says the same goes for movies. He says costumes inspired by blockbusters both current and classic have been flying off store shelves.

"Iron Man, the Mad Matter, Darth Vader and we also have a wide range of accessories to go with those."

And of course it wouldn't be Halloween without the traditional scary costumes.

"Jason and Freddy are going to be real big this year."

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.