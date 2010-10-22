City Council, Cleveland Clinic officials debate over closing Huron's trauma center

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A tense meeting took place Friday between Cleveland Clinic officials and city council members over plans to close Huron Hospital's trauma center.

The Cleveland Clinic argues it can't keep enough surgeons at Huron for the trauma center, and patients can be sent to Hillcrest in Mayfield Heights.

One of the things mentioned a number of times in Friday's meeting was the way news of the closure came out. The Clinic's announcement came as a surprise to the city of Cleveland and for that, Clinic CEO Dr. Toby Cosgrove apologized. But at the same time, Cosgrove made it clear that the consolidation is necessary. In his view, it will provide better, higher quality care.

The major concern is the time it will take for ambulances to get patients to the hospital.

"I think the question really is how we are going to manage to get patients to the right location at the right time for the right care."

There is a domino effect, too. Longer time on the roads means ambulances will be out of service for longer periods of time, and the city cannot come up with more money to put extra ambulances on the streets.

It's what the EMS Commissioner calls the city's "safety net."

"You're asking this safety net to now take on more stress," said EMS Commissioner Ed Eckert. "A group of people that, in Cleveland EMS' perspective, are running their butts off already today."

"We're not coming to Hillcrest you're too far away. Your $160 million dollar investment is for other people," Cleveland Councilman Jeff Johnson.

Councilman Johnson wanted to know why the Clinic invested in Hillcrest and not Huron. The answer was a bombshell.

"We were stopped cold by the Commissioners who wanted the patients referred to Metro as opposed to going to Huron."

East Cleveland Mayor Gary Norton says it's clear the decision was more was about business and not people.

"There have been strategic, purposeful and direct investments in one place and not the other and that's a business decision."

The Clinic's reasoning is different.

"We are in a time of transition," said Clinic CEO Cosgrove. "A time of transition economically and in terms of how health care is going to be expected to be delivered with health care reform coming out of Washington and we are working hard to maintain the quality and also the efficiently."

The clinic says it's not planning to close Huron Hospital. It's emergency room which treats trauma will remain open.

Some council members are getting agitated, calling it a disinvestment in the city.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, East Cleveland Mayor Gary Norton and Congresswoman Fudge met with hospital officials on Thursday to discuss the situation.

They later released the following statement:

This (Thursday) morning Congresswoman Marcia Fudge, Mayor Frank G. Jackson and Mayor Gary Norton met with Dr. Delos "Toby" Cosgrove and other Cleveland Clinic officials at Cleveland City Hall to discuss the continuation of Level II Trauma Service at Huron Hospital. Although we had a good discussion, it did not resolve the following areas of great concern and therefore no agreement was reached.

Officials are asking the Cleveland Clinic to postpone the decision to eliminate level II trauma service at Huron Hospital, continue the service regardless of the re accreditation process, to set-up a meeting with stakeholders from the Clinic, MetroHealth Hospital, Cleveland and East Cleveland and to discuss the future of Huron Hospital itself within the Cleveland Clinic health system.

