Get Over It: LeBron James opens mouth, inserts foot

(WOIO) - Brace yourself, Cleveland, LeBron James has a message for Cavs fans.

Cleveland's former king wants to clarify some comments he made concerning his decision to take his talents to South Beach.

In an article posted on ESPN.com, James said:

"If I was a fan and I was on the outside looking in, I could be upset a little bit if one of my favorite players left," James said. "Or if I felt like he betrayed us or whatever the case may be. But you have to get over it."

About an hour later, LeBron took to his Twitter page and posted the following:

Let's clear this up! I never said to the Cavs fans to "get over it." I've never and will never say anything bad about them. 7 years of joy!

