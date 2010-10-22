Going Ape! Judgement day for dude who donned gorilla get-up to go joyriding on ATV

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

WADSWORTH, OH (WOIO) - Judgement day for an ATV riding gorilla.

Jeremy Lukens was busted in July for joyriding through the streets on an ATV dressed as a gorilla.

Police were not amused and tossed Lukens in jail.

He was found guilty of failing to comply with a police order and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, but not guilty of criminal mischief.

Last July's joyride earned Lukens a year's probation and a $150 fine.

© 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.