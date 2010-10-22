Man who dragged leashed dog down the street pleads guilty

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - A guilty plea from the man who dragged a leashed dog while riding his bike.

The judge ordered 28-year-old Aaron Ryan not to have any kind of companion animal for five years. He must also spend an additional 55-days behind bars and seek counseling.

This, after Ryan took the pup from a backyard of a home in Canton Township in August.

He only let the dog go after a concerned animal lover witnessed the abuse and screamed for him to stop.

The dog, Rascal, survived but still wears a cone to prevent him from biting a leg wound.

