Ohio's unemployment dips slightly in September

(WOIO) - Ohio's unemployment rate was 10.0% in September, down from 10.1% in August, according to data released Friday morning by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

"While Ohio's employment situation was largely unchanged in September, an increase in education and healthcare hiring helped drive the unemployment rate down for the sixth consecutive month," ODJFS Director Douglas Lumpkin said.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in September was 591,000, down from 601,000 in August. The number of unemployed has decreased by 47,000 in the past 12 months from 638,000. The September unemployment rate for Ohio was down from 10.7 percent in September 2009.

The U.S. unemployment rate for September was 9.6%, unchanged from August.

