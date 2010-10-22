22-year-old killed after crashing car into tree

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man killed in a one car crash in Medina County.

The accident happened just before 4AM near State Route 162.

19 Action News has learned the victim, Ryan Ringsmeier, crashed his car into a tree. He was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seat belt.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were involved.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.