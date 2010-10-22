City prosecutor reviews molestation claims against Congressional candidate

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - 19 Action News has learned a city prosecutor is reviewing molestation claims against a local Congressional candidate.

A woman claims Tom Ganley molested her at one of his car dealerships, but she didn't file a police report until more than a year later. Ganley's camp says the woman's claims are politically motivated.

The city prosecutor will decide if any charges will be filed or if the case should go to a grand jury.

