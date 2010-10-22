In the Bag: Rocky River cops hope clear surveillance will help b - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

In the Bag: Rocky River cops hope clear surveillance will help bag brazen bank robber

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

ROCKY RIVER, OH (WOIO) - Police in Rocky River on the hunt for a bank robbery suspect.

The thug entered the PNC Bank on Center Ridge Road around 9:30AM on Friday.

The suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money before fleeing. No weapon was seen.

The thug is described as a black man in his late 20s or early 30s,  5'9" tall, wearing a cream hooded sweatshirt with purple design, brown sleeves, gray hat, khaki pants and glasses. He was also carrying a red messenger bag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rocky River Police at 440-331-1234.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly