In the Bag: Rocky River cops hope clear surveillance will help bag brazen bank robber

ROCKY RIVER, OH (WOIO) - Police in Rocky River on the hunt for a bank robbery suspect.

The thug entered the PNC Bank on Center Ridge Road around 9:30AM on Friday.

The suspect passed a note to the teller demanding money before fleeing. No weapon was seen.

The thug is described as a black man in his late 20s or early 30s, 5'9" tall, wearing a cream hooded sweatshirt with purple design, brown sleeves, gray hat, khaki pants and glasses. He was also carrying a red messenger bag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Rocky River Police at 440-331-1234.

