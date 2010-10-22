Man accused in attempted child abduction surrenders to South Euclid police

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - The man accused in an attempted child abduction has turned himself into police.

Brooks Stanley - a self-employed construction worker from Willoughby Hills - is now locked up in the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. The Grand Jury is reviewing his case.

Police say on Friday, October 15th, Stanley stopped by a house with three kids playing in the front yard and asked one of the kids to go for a ride.

The kids ran inside and told their mom, who immediately called the police. Stanley then fled the scene.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.