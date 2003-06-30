Video shows police using force during arrest

WARREN, Ohio (AP) - A man has video footage of police slamming a man suspected of hiding an illegal drug in his mouth to the ground, a former city councilman said.

Lyndal L. Kimble, 29, of Warren, was expected to be arraigned Monday in Warren Municipal Court on charges of felonious assault and resisting arrest. Police are awaiting the result of lab tests on the substance taken from Kimble's mouth.

Former councilman Ron White said he would assist in presenting the video to authorities and civil rights organizations.

Neighborhood resident Lionel Hughley recorded the arrest as he stood near the scuffle Saturday.

"It (the video) showed the police yelling for him to spit it out. He was body-slammed to the ground pretty hard, and then they kneed him in the back," White said.

Kimble was treated at the Forum Health Trumbull Memorial Hospital emergency room following the arrest, then was released to police custody.

Police Sgt. Joe O'Grady said Kimble was taken to the hospital for observation, because police were concerned may have ingested crack cocaine and part of a plastic bag.

Police reported a scuffle involving Kimble and the two arresting officers and at least one other officer after a routine traffic stop. O'Grady said the two arresting officers suffered minor injuries.