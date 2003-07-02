WARREN EDITORIAL

Bill Applegate, VP and GM of WOIO/WUAB, discusses the confusion surrounding a levy intended to better fund important social programs in Cuyahoga County.

Bill Applegate, VP and GM of WOIO/WUAB, discusses the battle in Lakewood regarding the city's development plan that would eliminate a middle-class neighborhood.

Bill Applegate, VP and GM of WOIO/WUAB, discusses all of the negative news lately involving Parma city officials. He thinks the recent resignation of the police chief is a big step in the right direction.

Bill Applegate, VP and GM of WOIO/WUAB, tells a tale of two cities when it comes to downtown parking in northeast Ohio. He thinks that officials in Cleveland could learn something from those in Akron.

By BILL APPPLEGATE, Vice President and General Manager of WOIO/WUAB

JULY 2, 2003

Maybe you have seen the videotape on Action News. It's nothing less than shocking. An African-American man on the ground aggressively handcuffed and subdued by three Warren police officers -- three white Warren police officers.

The echoes of Rodney King practically reverberate.

The suspect and his family claim police used too much force and that race was a motivating factor in the arrest. Police deny the race charge and are investigating their use of force.

Clearly, nothing less than a thorough review of the facts will do.

It's no surprise that there is videotape of the arrest of Lyndal Kimble in Warren. Residents in the neighborhood have designated one another to tape police activity on their streets. They feel they have to document with video when police come calling, in case they use excessive force.

Well, there is more to this incident than the arrest of one man. There is a community at odds with its police department, and that's a situation that has to be addressed by both the police and the community ... right away ... right now.

Write and let me know what you think. Here's the address:

EDITORIALS

WOIO/WUAB

1717 East 12th Street

Cleveland, OH 44114