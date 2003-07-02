Another person comes forward with a police brutality charge

A former city councilman in Warren says that he'll help present video of a violent confrontation between police and a suspect to civil rights organizations. The footage, recorded by a neighbor, shows multiple policemen slamming a man suspected of hiding an illegal drug inside his mouth to the ground.

In an interview you could have only seen on Action News, the suspect at the center of a violent arrest caught on tape speaks out against police. Lyndal Kimble, still in pain from the controversial weekend confrontation, sat down with 19 Action News reporter Jawan Strader.

Days after a violent arrest was captured on videotape, Action News dug deeper to find out more about the players involved. Tom Meyer, The Investigator, learned new information about the suspect and the officers who physically handled him.

WARREN, Ohio - By now, you've probably seen the footage of Warren police officers forcefully arresting a drug suspect. The videotape, shot by a neighbor, contains gritty, graphic images that are fueling debate.

Some in the community are angered by what they see, calling what happened "police brutality." Law enforcement's take, however, is that what the public is seeing is tough, but necessary force in the line of duty.

Action News reporter Scott MacFarlane talked on Wednesday with one of the suspect's neighbors who says that authorities did the same thing to him.

The second man, Alphonso Hogan, announced that he would join a lawsuit against the Warren Police Department. He says that he was beaten, injured and scarred, just like Lyndal Kimble.

Hogan and Kimble have a lot in common. They are the same age, they live in the same neighborhood and now they both say that they were brutalized by police.

"They just started beating me, and they kept on beating me," Hogan said.

Hogan said that he isn't just talking. He said that he has pictures to prove it.

One photo shows a bruise on his head. In another, one can see scrapes on his foot. And yet another has him with a scrape on his arm.

Hogan said that he was just driving along a road when police stopped him and pummeled him for having a suspended driver's license.

The attorney representing both Hogan and Kimble said that, sometime in the next few weeks, he would file a civil rights lawsuit against the Warren Police Department claiming police brutality.

"I'm glad they had that camera because it has to stop," Hogan said.

Hogan said that the beating he allegedly received was as bad as Kimble's.

Action News called police to ask about the allegations, but the calls were not returned. The police department has just started an internal investigation of Kimble's videotaped arrest.

The new allegations have triggered a new debate in the community over police conduct. A few blocks away from where Hogan and Kimble live, Luke Hartman said that he and his sister-in-law, Demetra Noble, don't see eye-to-eye on the subject.

"It's a job most people wouldn't want to do," Hartman said.

"You have to draw the line somewhere," Noble said. "People are still people."