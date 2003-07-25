YSU, Tri-C pair up to offer nursing program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Youngstown State University and Cuyahoga Community College on Friday signed an agreement to allow the schools to share their respective nursing curriculum.

The partnership gives Youngstown-area residents an opportunity to pursue an associate degree in applied science in nursing at Cuyahoga Community College by using distance-learning lectures beamed to YSU.

In turn, Cleveland-area residents who already have an associate's degree in nursing can complete studies for a bachelor of science degree in nursing at the Youngstown school via distance-learning classes transmitted to the community college known as Tri-C.

A goal is to allow Ohio and Pennsylvania residents to get a post-secondary degree while minimizing travel, the schools said.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, employment of registered nurses is expected to up to 35 percent by 2010.