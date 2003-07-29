LEBRON SITS AND CAVS WIN

By CHUCK GALETI, 19 Action News Sports Anchor

For the first time in franchise history, Cleveland has swept Boston in a season series.

The Cavs' LeBron James did not play, taking no chances with his ankle.

The Celtics basically played their JV squad as Paul Pierce and many others sat out.

A very scary moment early on saw Cavaliers guard Larry Hughes go to the locker room holding his right hand. Hughes, however, would return and score 21 points to lead Cleveland to a 93-88 win. It was the team's 49th victory of the season.

They will play their final regular season game Wednesday night against the Hawks at The Q.

Drew Gooden, who left the game with a strained groin, is listed as questionable.

Also, game one of the Cavaliers playoff series already sold out as 4,000 tickets went in 20 minutes Monday morning.

Cleveland's first-round opponent still unknown, but if the season were to end today, it would be the Washington Wizards.