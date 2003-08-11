Meteorologist Markina Brown is taking the North Coast by storm!

She helps viewers tackle the highs and lows of Cleveland weather on 19 Action News at FIVE on Cleveland's CBS 19 and 19 Action News at TEN on WUAB 43.

Voted "Personality of the Year" by the Ohio Broadcasters Hall of Fame, Markina joined the 19 Action News Storm Team in July 2003 from WBBM-TV, the CBS affiliate in Chicago, where she served as the weekday morning meteorologist. She joined the station as weekend meteorologist/weather reporter.

Other career highlights include: working as meteorologist/reporter at KPLR-TV in St. Louis; meteorologist/reporter at WSYM-TV in Lansing, Mich.; and traffic reporter/reporter/newsroom assistant at WLNS-TV in Lansing.

The Detroit native has a B.S. degree in Geosciences with a concentration in Meteorology from Mississippi State University, and from Central Michigan University, she's earned a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism and Cinematic Arts, and a B.A. in Political Science with a concentration in International Relations.

In addition to all of that, Markina holds the Television Seal of Approvals from the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association. She is also a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, National Council of Negro Women -- Cuyahoga County Chapter, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Alpha Omega Chapter in Cleveland.

Markina also is an honorary member of the Urban League of Greater Cleveland Young Professionals Group. She serves on the Community Relations Council for the Cleveland Job Corps. And she was honored by Radio 1000 and The Sisters in the Spirit Tour as one of Cleveland's most distinguished women.