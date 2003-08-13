Marconi to cut 230 jobs in Lorain over 18 months - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Marconi to cut 230 jobs in Lorain over 18 months

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) - Several hundred layoffs are on the horizon in northeast Ohio.

A manufacturing division of Marconi Communications will halt operations and lay off about 230 people over the next 18 months in Lorain.

After the layoffs are completed, Marconi will employ slightly more than 300 people at the location.

