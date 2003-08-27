Lake Erie search for missing swimmer yields body

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) - The body of an off-duty police officer who disappeared while swimming off his boat two days earlier was found Thursday in Lake Erie, police Chief Cel Rivera said.

The search began before dawn Tuesday after companions of Lorain police officer William Brown, 40, said he had disappeared about a mile east of the city's Beaver Park.

Brown jumped off his 25-foot boat for a swim, but was separated from the craft. His boating companions used a cell phone to call 9-1-1.

Brown wasn't wearing a life jacket and was pushed away from the boat by a gust of wind, the Coast Guard said.

Lorain is about 25 miles west of Cleveland.