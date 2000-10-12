Harry Boomer attended Northern Virginia Community College in Alexandria, Va. and has called Greater Cleveland home since 1990. He is proud to live in the historic Hough neighborhood in Cleveland. He has 30 years of news experience, for a total of nearly four decades in broadcasting.

Harry is a 2007 Broadcasters Hall of Fame Inductee.

He is currently an Anchor/Reporter and the Executive Producer and Host of WUAB 43 Forum, a public affairs program covering community issues. Boomer is also a member of the Board of Directors of The First Tee Cleveland.

His career began in Washington, D.C., where he was an on-air personality, talk show host and served in various management positions, including two stints as a news director.

Harry came to Ohio in 1988 to manage and program WBXT-AM in Canton.

While covering assignments for WOIO/WUAB on a part-time basis in the early 1990s, Harry was heard regularly on WCPN-90.3 FM/Idea Stream, where he had been assistant news director. He was also a reporter, producer and major contributor to National Public Radio. Among other things, Harry debuted a statewide news magazine program entitled "INFOhio" for the radio station. Harry's familiar voice will still be heard on a freelance basis for public radio specials on WCPN. Boomer is a regular guest on the Feagler and Friends on Idea Stream WVIZ.

Harry has served as president of the Cleveland chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists (CNABJ), and has been on the board of the Ohio Associated Press. He is a former member of the Board of Directors of Connections, Health, Wellness (formerly North East Ohio Health Services). Boomer has also served on the board of The Ohio Center for Broadcasting. He is also a member of the Continuing Education Committee at Cleveland State University.

Harry has won awards from the Ohio Associated Press, Ohio Educational Telecommunications, Women In Communications, the Press Club of Cleveland and the National Association of Black Journalists.

Harry is active in the community, often serving as master of ceremonies at events throughout northeast Ohio. When he's not working (which isn't often), he enjoys talking politics and visiting friends and family around the country. Boomer is a father. He has two wonderful grandchildren. Harry is truly a Baby Boomer: His last name is Boomer, he's the baby of a family of ten, and he is a member of the Baby Boom generation.

Click here to e-mail Harry or follow him on Twitter.