Native Clevelander Brian Duffy is thrilled to be doing what he loves in the city that he loves.

"It's a dream come true to work in the city that I love," he says.

Brian, an Emmy Award winner, is the co-anchor of Cleveland 19 News This Morning. He began his career in the sports department where he’s worked as a reporter and anchor and as the host of Cleveland 19’s Cleveland Browns coverage on Tailgate 19 and The 5th Quarter. Brian also hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers pre-game and post games shows on CLE43.

Brian began his career in Erie, PA where he was the Sports Director at WJET-TV before he made the move to Cleveland in 1999. He was honored with five AP "Best Sportscast" awards.

Born in Euclid and raised in Mayfield Heights, Brian graduated from St. Joseph High School, where he earned several letters in football and basketball. He carried his enthusiasm for sports with him to college at Edinboro University, where he received a B.A. in Communication. In college, he earned three letters in basketball, and ultimately became team captain for the Edinboro Fighting Scots. The Fighting Scots advanced to the NCAA Division II National Tournament during his senior year.

Brian and his wife, Donna, have four children.

