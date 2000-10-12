Cleveland television news reporter Paul Orlousky is an inductee into the Cleveland Press Club Journalism Hall of Fame. Inducted in November of 2014, Paul is only the third television "street" reporter ever inducted. For more than 35 years, he has informed viewers in Northeast Ohio about the latest in breaking news, investigative, and feature reports. Nowhere was that more evident than in 2013 when he shocked Cleveland and the competition by being first to report the Ariel Castro story and the three women he had held captive in his home for a decade. Paul calls it the "biggest story of my career."

Our viewers have enjoyed Paul's confrontational approach since 1997. A perfect example of this and of his deep sources was Paul's aggressive coverage of the county corruption scandal; at times breaking details months before charges came. At other times, telling those under investigation that they would be charged. Paul says, "if we've got to ruffle a few feathers to get to the truth, so be it" adding "the questions we ask and observations we make are fair, not combative, but we expect answers."

Prior to our team, Paul established WKYC-TV's investigative team and put it on the map with hard hitting investigations, prompting Northern Ohio Live magazine to honor him as "the most effective investigative reporter" in Northern Ohio. It came after his expose of Cleveland police truancy and false ticket-writing. Some of the ticket writing and even a phony arrest warrant were aimed at silencing him. It resulted in his illegal placement on the NCIC database as a fugitive from justice.

Paul is the winner of many awards including several local Emmy awards. He has been active in several charitable fundraisers including, the Cleveland Scholarship Foundation, The Cleveland Clinic and Sisters Servants of Mary Immaculate. His work with the American Lung Association Golf Tournament has helped raise more than $2.5 million dollars for the research of lung disease. In 2010, Paul and his wife Kim were named co-chairs of the Annual Catholic Charities Appeal. Nearly $10.5 million dollars were raised.

"As a reporter, I work best when I am out on the streets," Paul says. "That's where the stories are. There are so many great people out there. Some have happy stories, some have sad stories, and most have stories about how they are frustrated and are just looking for someone to help. That's where I like to be."

A Cleveland sports fan since birth, Paul was born in Elmira, N.Y., and began his broadcasting career in radio there while still a high school student. A graduate of the State University of New York, his early television credits include stops in Binghamton, N.Y., and Youngstown, Ohio. He enjoys a 38-year marriage and lives as he loves to say "on my beloved west side."

