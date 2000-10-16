CONCERT SCENE

|Who's Playing
|Date and Time
|Location
|Styx
|5/25 @ 8
|Blossom
|Flogging Molly
|5/27 @ 8
|Blossom
|Rick Springfield
|5/28 @ 9
|Tower City
|Maceo Parker
|6/3 @ 8
|House of Blues
|The New Cars & Blondie
|6/4 @ 7:30
|Blossom
|Loretta Lynn
|6/10 @ 7
|Blossom
|Rascal Flatts
|6/11 @ 7:30
|The Q
|Rob Thomas & Jewel
|6/14 @ 7
|Blossom
|Bruce Springsteen
|6/16 @ 7:30
|Blossom
|Steven Seagal
|6/21 @ 8:30
|House of Blues
|Pat Benatar
|6/23 @ 8:30
|House of Blues
|Clint Black & Dwight Yoakam
|6/24 @ 7
|Blossom
|Nine Inch Nails
|6/27 @ 7
|Blossom
|Peter Frampton
|6/27 @ 8:30
|House of Blues
|Chicago with Huey Lewis & the News
|6/29 @ 7:30
|Tower City
|moe.
|7/1 @ 4:30
|Tower City
|Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
|7/1 @ 8
|The Q
|Nickelback & Hoobastank
|7/3 @ 7
|The Q
|Sammy Hagar
|7/4 @ 2
|Tower City
|Melissa Etheridge
|7/10 @ 8
|Allen Theatre
|Tom Jones
|7/12 @ 7
|Blossom
|Pink
|7/12 @ 8:30
|House of Blues
|Gin Blossoms
|7/13 @ 7:30
|House of Blues
|Rob Zombie & Anthrax
|7/15 @ 7:30
|Tower City
|Toad the Wet Sprocket & Big Head Todd & The Monsters
|7/18 @ 7
|Tower City
|Ted Nugent
|7/18 @ 7:30
|House of Blues
|American Idols Live
|7/19 @ 7
|Wolstein Center
|Poison & Cinderella
|7/19 @ 7
|Blossom
|Brooks & Dunn with Sugarland
|7/20 @ 7
|Blossom
|George Thorogood
|7/27 @ 8:30
|House of Blues
|The Black Crowes
|7/28 @ 7
|Tower City
|Dave Matthews Band
|8/2 @ 7
|Blossom
|The Saw Doctors
|8/3 @ 7:30
|Cain Park
|Guster
|8/4 @ 7
|Tower City
|311
|8/5 @ 7
|Tower City
|Widespread Panic
|8/10 @ 7
|Blossom
|The Four Tops
|8/11 @ 8
|Cain Park
|Chris Isaak
|8/16 @ 8:30
|House of Blues
|The Beach Boys
|8/17 @ 7
|Cain Park
|B.B. King
|8/20 @ 8
|Cain Park
|Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood & Dierks Bentley
|8/24 @ 7:30
|The Q
|Billy Ray Cyrus
|8/26 @ 8:30
|House of Blues
|Roger Waters
|9/27 @ 7:30
|The Q
|Red Hot Chili Peppers
|10/31 @ 7:30
|The Q
|Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons
|11/11 @ 7
|Palace Theatre