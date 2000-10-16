CONCERT SCENE - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

CONCERT SCENE

Who's Playing Date and Time Location
Styx 5/25 @ 8 Blossom
Flogging Molly 5/27 @ 8 Blossom
Rick Springfield 5/28 @ 9 Tower City
Maceo Parker 6/3 @ 8 House of Blues
The New Cars & Blondie 6/4 @ 7:30 Blossom
Loretta Lynn 6/10 @ 7 Blossom
Rascal Flatts 6/11 @ 7:30 The Q
Rob Thomas & Jewel 6/14 @ 7 Blossom
Bruce Springsteen 6/16 @ 7:30 Blossom
Steven Seagal 6/21 @ 8:30 House of Blues
Pat Benatar 6/23 @ 8:30 House of Blues
Clint Black & Dwight Yoakam 6/24 @ 7 Blossom
Nine Inch Nails 6/27 @ 7 Blossom
Peter Frampton 6/27 @ 8:30 House of Blues
Chicago with Huey Lewis & the News 6/29 @ 7:30 Tower City
moe. 7/1 @ 4:30 Tower City
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill 7/1 @ 8 The Q
Nickelback & Hoobastank 7/3 @ 7 The Q
Sammy Hagar 7/4 @ 2 Tower City
Melissa Etheridge 7/10 @ 8 Allen Theatre
Tom Jones 7/12 @ 7 Blossom
Pink 7/12 @ 8:30 House of Blues
Gin Blossoms 7/13 @ 7:30 House of Blues
Rob Zombie & Anthrax 7/15 @ 7:30 Tower City
Toad the Wet Sprocket & Big Head Todd & The Monsters 7/18 @ 7 Tower City
Ted Nugent 7/18 @ 7:30 House of Blues
American Idols Live 7/19 @ 7 Wolstein Center
Poison & Cinderella 7/19 @ 7 Blossom
Brooks & Dunn with Sugarland 7/20 @ 7 Blossom
George Thorogood 7/27 @ 8:30 House of Blues
The Black Crowes 7/28 @ 7 Tower City
Dave Matthews Band 8/2 @ 7 Blossom
The Saw Doctors 8/3 @ 7:30 Cain Park
Guster 8/4 @ 7 Tower City
311 8/5 @ 7 Tower City
Widespread Panic 8/10 @ 7 Blossom
The Four Tops 8/11 @ 8 Cain Park
Chris Isaak 8/16 @ 8:30 House of Blues
The Beach Boys 8/17 @ 7 Cain Park
B.B. King 8/20 @ 8 Cain Park
Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood & Dierks Bentley 8/24 @ 7:30 The Q
Billy Ray Cyrus 8/26 @ 8:30 House of Blues
Roger Waters 9/27 @ 7:30 The Q
Red Hot Chili Peppers 10/31 @ 7:30 The Q
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons 11/11 @ 7 Palace Theatre

