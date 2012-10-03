Small business owners watching presidential debate closely

At the new and expanded Joe's Deli in Rocky River, they're able to serve 50 percent more meals each day, they've doubled their take-out business, and added 20 more employees.

"Now we have 72. And we haven't even opened the patio yet. We do that we'll have another 10," said owner Jeannette Kanaan.

But getting their loan was tough, and building a new, larger restaurant in a recession is risky business.

The project manager of the build and Joe's ownership, both interested in the recovery plans from both candidates and how it'll affect their small businesses.

"We'd all like to see some more specifics, details laid out, similar to the way we laid out our story to the banks in order to get a loan to improve a business. We need to see that from these candidates," said Tom Gable.

Among Joe's diners, people who are leaning, but not yet committed to a candidate. They'll be watching tonight's debate to help determine their decision on election day.

"I am curious to see what Mitt Romney's all about. He hasn't told us much about what he'll bring to the table," said Megan Fortney.

Others waiting for Joe's famous corned beef sandwich are also waiting to see what happens when Governor Romney and President Obama finally go head-to-head.

