West Side Market Turns 100

Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood will be buzzing Sunday with costume and color, food and festivities, and music and merrymaking as the Street Festival and Parade welcomes tens of thousands of people honoring the West Side Market and its upcoming 100th birthday.

The West Side Market is turning 100! The cold rainy weather didn't deter the Ohio City faithful, and others who came to celebrate this Cleveland landmark.

"A hundred years! We were here when the Titanic went down, is that crazy or what," said produce vendor Jason Scott.

And what better way to celebrate than with food! Vendors brought the food and the party outside.

Sunday afternoon's parade celebrating the neighborhood, the shoppers and the vendors who've made the West Side Market a Cleveland institution.

"It's the anchor of the neighborhood. Everything stems off of it," said butcher Don Whitaker

Butchers, bakers and vegetable vendors appreciate the relationships they've built with the market crowd.

"Every Saturday you have your regular customers that come and that's the best thing. You talk about football, talk about current events, what happened throughout the week," said Scott.

And shoppers know the treasure they have at the corner of Lorain and West 25th.

"I find so many unique things. And every time I come, I find something different," shopper Ruby Holifield said.

To commemorate the centennial, the market was open on Sunday for the first time in a decade and hungry shoppers were happy to take advantage.

Even President Obama picked up a couple things from Michelle's Bakery during his visit on Friday.

It's a feast for the eyes and the taste buds. It's a community center and the heart of the neighborhood.

"It's a gathering place. Everybody can come here and hang out here and buy and eat," said Margie Lebron.

