Power Struggle: Frustration building in Lakewood

Lakewood residents are frustrated, cold and running out of patience.

"I'm kind of just defeated at this point. The first couple of nights it was like maybe it'll be tomorrow. And then when it just keeps going on day after day," said Brianne Coulom. "At this point there's nothing I can do but just ride it out," said Coulum.

People on streets like Merl and Harlon weren't too pleased to hear that it may be Monday before their power is back on.

"I think it's pretty bad. I may have to go all weekend, and I've been going since Monday. It's getting pretty cold," said Dave Brain.

The Red Cross shelter at Garfield School fed about 75 people this evening and they expect 50-60 to spend the night.

First Energy tells 19 Action News they have 1800 downed power line reports and counting. And as of today there were 1500 people working in the Cleveland area. 20% are linemen. Many of the rest are hazard responders or damage assessors.

Dave Brain would like to see somebody like that in his backyard where there are branches still lying over power lines.

Governor John Kasich and Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson have both placed calls, and pressure on First Energy.

"We want to make sure their crews, when Ohio Edison gets their folks up, that those crews move over here and they apply more man power here," said Kasich.

Copyright 2012 WOIO. All rights reserved.