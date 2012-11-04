Down to the Wire: V.P. Biden's last Lakewood stop

It's the final weekend before the election, and both candidates and their running mates are busy looking for some last minute support.

It's the final weekend before the election, and both candidates and their running mates are busy looking for some last minute support.

As of Friday, November 2nd, more than 1.6 million Ohioans had already cast their ballots. Of the more than 1.3 million absentee ballots that have been mailed to voters during the absentee voting period, more than 1.1 million have already been returned or 85.5 percent.

With only two days before the election Cleveland is finally in the rear view mirror -- as far as presidential race appearances go -- but not before Romney rallied Sunday at the IX Center.

Jason Mraz was the opener for one of the closing acts of the Presidential Campaign.

Vice President Joe Biden took to the stage in front of a crowd of 1,200 at Lakewood High School for President Obama with just hours to go before election day - using daylight saving time to take some final jabs at his running mates.

"This is Mitt Romney's favorite time of the year because he gets to officially turn back the clock!" yelled Vice President Joe Biden.

Even though the end of the election is music to a lot of voters ears - rally goers here haven't lost their enthusiasm or love for their candidate.

"I have to show you a beautiful picture. This is how much I love this guy. I came all the way from Washington State just to volunteer for the President," said Gus Mansour.

A woman from China waiting in line for the event told us earlier she wished she could vote.

"I wish I could. I'm a super hard, die hard fan of Obama's. I went to his rallies in Columbus and Cleveland. It was awesome," said Jiayang Hou.

All the talking points about taxes, supporting the middle class and education were the same you've heard before, but some of the rhetoric seemed to be getting stronger because this election is almost over.

"They seem to be running from what they've stood for for the past decade faster than you can imagine. But like a child, they can't run away from their shadow until the sun goes down. It's going down on Tuesday!" shouted Vice President Joe Biden.

